Will Experienced Raiders Coaches Help Offense?
The Las Vegas Raiders have not had the season they hoped for in 2024.
Coach Antonio Pierce’s team has struggled this season, especially offensively. The Raiders’ 2-7 record can largely be credited to how poorly they have executed on the offensive side of the ball.
With a significant lack of consistency at quarterback and a poor run game, Raider Nation has had very little to get excited about offensively.
The Raiders were so bad offensively that Pierce fired former offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, offensive line coach James Cregg, and quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello.
Las Vegas hopes the changes it has made on that side of the ball will result in improvements. The Raiders brought former coach Norv Turner on to help his son, Passing Game Coordinator Scott, spark the offense more.
Turner is not the only experienced coach the Raiders have on staff. Joe Philbin, previously an offensive assistant, is now the team’s interim offensive line coach. Philbin previously served as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins and as the offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers when Aaron Rodgers was the quarterback.
The Raiders also have Super Bowl-winning coach Tom Coughlin as a consultant. He served under legendary coach Bill Parcells, so his experience is crucial to a coach like Pierce, who is still learning the business.
Las Vegas's having all these experienced minds in their meetings could help improve their struggling offense. Philbin and Coughlin know what it takes to have a winning offense, so they could use elements of what they have learned to help Scott Turner out of a tough spot.
The Raiders have struggled offensively largely due to the fact they cannot run the football. They have not gotten the production they hoped for out of Zamir White based on the way he ended the 2023 season.
While Turner comes from a passing game background, the Raiders will call on him to help fix the run game so the team can sustain drives. Philbin and Coughlin should be able to help with that, as their run games were elite in their coaching days.
The Raiders’ offensive staff is unproven at this point in the season. It should help that they have experienced, winning coaches who can help.
