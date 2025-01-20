Potential Raider Free Agent Signing That Could Boost the Defense
The Las Vegas Raiders defense was among the middle of the road in the rankings during the 2024-25 season. Averaging allowing 331 net yards per game, there is still improvement that the Raiders need to make on their defensive line.
Other than star Maxx Crosby, the Raiders do not have that eye opening man on defense. While Robert Spillane is one of the more underrated defenders in the NFL, the Raiders do not lack in those areas on defense. What they do need though, is an improvement at the cornerback position.
In a recent prediction, cornerback for the New York Jets, D.J. Reed could fill in nicely on defense alongside Crosby and Spillane (should the Raiders re-sign him). Set to become a free agent at the conclusion of the NFL Playoffs, Reed is ready to test the waters and his luck in free agency.
“I’m ready to go to free agency, bro. I’m ready to see what’s next for me," Reed said after the Jets blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 17.
In his third and final year with the Jets, Reed took a step back in production from what he was putting up in years one and two. Finishing his 2024-25 campaign with 64 total tackles, 52 solos, 11 passes defended, and four stuffs, Reed, with those numbers would slide into Las Vegas' defensive easily.
If Reed was on the Raiders this past season, his number of total solo tackles would be good enough to earn him the fourth spot in that statistical area. An experienced player on defense, the combination of Reed protecting a No. 1 wide receiver would be better for Las Vegas then they even know.
Given the excitement to leave the Jets, it does pose concern if Reed would even be up to playing in Las Vegas. While the Raiders have holes in multiple areas on both offense and defense, they may be a few seasons out from contending, when it looks like Reed is ready to win now.
Who's to say that this free agent signing will happen, but it is obvious that the Raiders will be looking to improve their roster for 2025, especially in a packed division like the AFC West.
