REPORT: Big Prediction Surrounding Raiders Maxx Crosby's Contract
It has been well documented since the seasons end that the Las Vegas Raiders have some work to do when rebuilding the franchise. A rebuild both with players and finding a new head coach and general manager, the Raiders checkbook will be out in the open all offseason long.
Before a season ending ankle injury, defensive end Maxx Crosby was on pace to keep up with his typical numbers on defense. In 12 games, Crosby had 45 total tackles, 28 solo tackles, 7.5 sacks and 13.5 stuffs. Though the injury kept him off the field, a lot has surrounding Crosby since the trade deadline.
Crosby was a strong canidate to be traded at the deadline, but the rumors went for not. The Raiders star has expressed his compassion and love for the Raiders franchise while simultaneously hoping the cycle of firings would end. But a recent prediction would keep Crosby around for the long haul.
Entering 2025, Crosby will still have two years remaining on his current contract, yet none of the $42.8 million is guarenteed to Crosby. While Crosby should be seeking a new deal this spring, experts predict that Crosby and the Raiders will be able to come to a deal that would keep Crosby in the black and silver for a long time.
Per Spotrac.com's prediction, "The Raiders and Maxx Crosby agree to a 3 year, $100 million extension through 2029, including $66M fully guaranteed." If a deal such as this one were to come to the table for Crosby, it would all have to come down if he believes the franchise is headed back toward the right direction.
The former fourth round draft pick has added stardom on defense for Las Vegas, why wouldn't they be eager to spend money, especially if it meant locking Crosby down longterm. After cleaning house, the Raiders hold the third most draft capital and head into the offseason with the second most cap space.
The Raiders defense surely took a hit after Crosby hit the injured reserve, the sack total on the season took a decrease from the season prior, as Crosby is the mainstay when it comes to pass rushing.
For the Raiders, while finding a new general manager and head coach should lie as the franchise's main priority, they should not overlook the possibility of Crosby looking for a new contract, especially if the Raiders want to remain competitive on their defensive.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE