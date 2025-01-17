Can Raiders Compete with Stacked AFC West Division in 2025?
Going into the 2024-25 season, the AFC West division seemed to be all Kansas City Chiefs, and arguably so. Back to back Super Bowl Champions, the Chiefs are still the team to beat in the division. But did the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos push back the Las Vegas Raiders chances of competing in the division any time soon?
On the season, the Raiders were unsuccessful against each of their divisional competition. Losing two games to the Chiefs, two to the Chargers and two to the Broncos, the Raiders outlook in the division seems bleak for 2025.
While the Raiders organization still sits leader-less, the franchise does have some upside to its offense. The main piece for years to come for the Raiders will be star tight end Brock Bowers. Bowers not only broke records across the league, but had star performances against the division this season.
Against the Chiefs, Bowers, in two games, recorded 198 receiving yards in 15 receptions. Against the Broncos, Bowers recorded 135 receiving yards in 12 receptions. Finally, against the Chargers, Bowers recorded 108 receiving yards in 10 receptions.
Other than Bowers, the Raiders do have some holes on offense, a trend that the rest of the division doesn't seem to have. With the Chiefs still highly considered Super Bowl favorites, the growth of the Chargers under head coach Jim Harbaugh and sneakiness of the Broncos, the Raiders backs may still be against the wall.
Being the only team in the division with less than 10 wins, Las Vegas' rebuild would need a miracle to take down the three teams who sat ahead of them in 2024. With quarterback concerns and a vacancy in both head coach and general manager, the Raiders look to be at least one year out from competing again, unless they find lightning in a bottle.
Having one of the more passionate fan bases in the NFL, the Raider Nation did their best to root on the struggling team last season. Watching how the Raiders performed against the Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints near the end of the season surely gave the nation some hope, given they were able to string back to back wins together.
If the Raiders can figure out their quarterback situation and add more pieces to a young offense, the rebuild could take form as a resurgence quicker than fans would expect. Looking at the youth that their division themselves hold, the AFC West may be the most fun division to watch in 2025.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.