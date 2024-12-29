Potential Raiders QB Target Jaxson Dart Declares for Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders will be one of the most aggressive teams for a quarterback this offseason.
The trio of Gardner Minshew II, Aidan O’Connell, and Desmond Ridder has not proven to be the spark this group has needed. The offense has struggled, no matter which quarterback has taken the field.
It has yet to be seen whether the Raiders will find a free-agent quarterback option or select a rookie in the 2025 NFL Draft, but the team will certainly look to upgrade the room for the 2025 season.
And help could be on the way.
According to his Instagram page, Ole Miss star quarterback Jaxson Dart has officially declared for the draft.
Dart started his collegiate career at USC before transferring to the Rebels. In four years, he completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 11,566 yards, 77 touchdowns, and 27 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,498 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Dart is 6-foot-2 and weighs 215 pounds, giving him solid NFL quarterback size. He is not projected to be a first-round pick, so the Raiders could give him a serious look in a later round if they feel he is a good fit.
There is a lot to like when watching the tape on Dart. He is accurate, can stand in a muddy pocket, and deliver a good throw. His footwork is good, even when moving around a collapsing pocket.
Dart has a solid, compact throwing motion, but still plays loose. He can go through multiple reads if his first read is unavailable, which should benefit him greatly at the next level. He can throw on the run and deliver an accurate ball downfield.
However, Dart comes from an offensive system that does not replicate a pro-style one. It has not produced many NFL quarterbacks. Matt Corral was viewed as a top prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft but is now in the United Football League. Would that impact how the Raiders view Dart?
The Raiders will evaluate as many quarterback options as possible over the next few months. Dart’s draft declaration, after an impressive and productive collegiate career, gives them another intriguing option.
