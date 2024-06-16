Powers-Johnson's Versatility Gives Raiders an Early Contributor
When the Las Vegas Raiders selected Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, he was announced as a guard.
This raised some eyebrows, as Powers-Johnson spent his junior season with the Ducks at center, winning the Rimington Trophy, given to college football’s best center.
It appears Powers-Johnson will transition to guard in the NFL. This shouldn’t concern Raiders fans, as he did play left and right guard during his time at Oregon. He has the physical profile to make the transition easily, too.
The Raiders value versatility in their offensive linemen, and Powers-Johnson fits the bill. His ability to play either guard spot and back up at center gives him a great chance to contribute immediately for the Silver and Black.
It’s common for offensive linemen to change positions when they get to the league. Raiders center Andre James is an example of this. He played tackle at UCLA and briefly played tackle with the Raiders, but he has been the starting center for three seasons.
Looking at the Raiders’ guard situation, Dylan Parham figures to have the left guard spot locked up, as he has for the last two seasons. According to Pro Football Focus, Parham has played over 2,000 snaps in his two-year NFL career.
That leaves the right guard spot up for grabs after Greg Van Roten’s departure. Van Roten played well in his lone season for the Raiders but remains unsigned.
Powers-Johnson could earn a starting role here. He is competing against former Pro Bowlers Cody Whitehair and Andrus Peat for that spot. Whitehair and Peat have played multiple positions on the offensive line during their careers.
While Whitehair and Peat are former Pro Bowlers, they haven’t played to that level in some time, giving Powers-Johnson a fair chance to win the starting job.
The Raiders could go with a short-term veteran with either of those players or get a long-term look at Powers-Johnson by playing him immediately.
Powers-Johnson was the best center prospect in the draft class, but the Raiders have a different plan for him. They will hope he can become one of the best guards in the league, and the best way to find out if he will is to play him as early as possible.
