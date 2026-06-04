Breaking Down the Raiders' Cornerback Room

One of many questions about this Las Vegas Raiders offseason was how much they improved the cornerback room.

The Raiders have a few intriguing pieces in the defensive secondary, but no household names. They hope the addition of Joe Woods can improve the play of that group.

May 11, 2024; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Joe Woods looks on during the rookie minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Las Vegas knew it had to keep some players home, but also knew it had to add young talent to the room to at least serve as depth. Stopping some of the best passing offenses in the AFC will be key to this team taking a step forward in its rebuild.

What are the Raiders working with as far as their corners? Let's break down the room and see what they have.

The Starters: Eric Stokes & Darien Porter

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA;Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Stokes reenergized his career with the Raiders last season, earning himself a payday. Porter is a former third-round pick who has all the tools to be a successful cornerback at the NFL level.

There's only so much of a ceiling these two can hit, but they can provide Defensive Coordinator Rob Leonard with a high-floor duo on the outside. They both have good length and speed to bother receivers and stay in their hip pockets downfield.

The Raiders hope to see Porter take a step forward, as there weren't too many moments from him during his rookie season. If he can be a more respectable contributor, he elevates the ceiling of the entire defense.

The Nickel: Taron Johnson

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Fans should hope Johnson and the Raiders can come to an agreement on a new contract, but he's back practicing, which is encouraging.

Not much has been reported about where talks currently stand, but Johnson has been seen at OTAs. This is a positive development for the Raiders, as it likely means we'll see a contract in place before the season starts.

Johnson will be a high-level defender out of the slot for a defense that needs help in several spots. He is a former All-Pro with the Buffalo Bills.

The Rookies: Jermod McCoy and Hezekiah Masses

Nov 29, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive back Hezekiah Masses (5) before the game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

We may not see McCoy during his rookie season if he has to undergo another procedure on his knee, while Masses will compete for snaps as a Day 3 rookie.

McCoy was a top 10 talent in the draft class but fell because of those knee concerns. If he can get healthy for the 2026 season, he should make his way into the starting lineup and be among Stokes and Porter.

Masses is an impressive ball hawk with good size for the position, but lacks the necessary athleticism to play heavy snaps as an NFL corner. He should serve as a positive contributor in a rotational role.

The Wild Card: Decamerion Richardson

Jan 5, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA;Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With a new regime and coaching staff in place, Richardson finds himself on the outside looking in for playing time.

He has the necessary tools to be a contributor with size, length, and speed for the position, but he has not put it all together during his two seasons in the league. It will take a lot for Richardson to prove he belongs on this roster.

If he makes the 53-man and plays well, he will establish himself as an important part of this team. He will have to beat out some mainstays, though.

Depth: Chigozie Anusiem, Caleb Offord, and Greedy Vance

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (41) runs a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Anusiem is the most experienced member of this group, with 2 years of practice squad experience under his belt. Vance spent last year on the Raiders, appearing in six games and recording one pass breakup.

Offord is an intriguing undrafted free agent out of Kennesaw State, recording 89 tackles and two interceptions among three different collegiate stops. It will be an uphill battle for a roster spot, but Offord has the size to compete.