Why Raiders Late-Round Selections Provide Key to Success

The Las Vegas Raiders are searching for success.

The word success has been hard to come by in Las Vegas over the last few seasons, to the point that they landed the No. 1 overall selection in the NFL Draft as the worst team in football. It landed them quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who will match up with first-year head coach Klint Kubiak. Nothing is for certain in the NFL, but the pieces are slowly being put together for success in the Nevada desert.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (center) poses with jersey at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center flanked by general manager John Spytek (left) and head coach Klint Kubiak after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

General manager John Spytek is in his second season, and his first draft class helped lay the foundation for improving the roster's floor. This year, it is a continuation, but with more contributors likely to come from the first few picks in the Raiders draft. Yet, the most important aspect of this draft class comes from the Day Three players, who may provide the key to success in the coming seasons.

Raiders Day Three Rookies Could Be Key to the Franchise’s Success

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Getting contributions from first round or Day Two draft selections isn't out of the ordinary, and Las Vegas seems to expect that their first four picks will be; Mendoza, defensive back Treydan Stukes, edge rusher Keyron Crawford, and offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III all have good probabilities to be on the field together at some point during their rookie season.

However, it comes down to their Day Three picks. I have maintained for years that teams that tend to find contributors—whether good rotational prospects, potential starters, or valuable depth—have gone on to succeed. While it isn't a guarantee across the board, it certainly helps teams build from the ground up, attacking the depth and trenches first while working from the inside out.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

We all know about Jermod McCoy's situation, as the first pick on Day Three would've been a Top-15 pick had it not been for knee issues. Running back Mike Washington Jr., safety Dalton Johnson, cornerback Hezekiah Masses, wide receiver Malik Benson, and defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland all have a pathway to the field this season. Getting production or impact contributions from either of these rookies would be sensational for the Raiders' roster development.

How an NFC Foe’s Current Roster Configuration Helps Las Vegas

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One team I think about often when it comes to this type of roster building is the Carolina Panthers. I'm incredibly impressed with how they have handled each offseason under their current regime. The quarterback is still somewhat of a question mark, but everything else around him is being addressed, and Day Three picks to undrafted free agents have made their mark in Carolina, such as defensive tackle Cam Jackson or wide receiver Jalen Coker.

Every team has a unique approach to roster construction, and the Raiders are no different. It is not an apples-to-oranges comparison between Carolina and Las Vegas, but Spytek's approach to building depth on the roster helps raise the floor. Contributions from later round picks could mean the world to the franchise in 2026 and beyond.