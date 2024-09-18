Preparation is Key for Raiders to Avoid Letdown Game in Week 3
The Las Vegas Raiders earned a huge upset victory in Week 2 over the Baltimore Ravens, a victory that no one saw coming. Now, the Raiders get to go back to Las Vegas for their home opener.
The Raiders will be facing the Carolina Panthers. Right now, the Panthers are the worst team in the NFL. But we all know, on any given Sunday, a good team can lose to a bad team.
It is not a secret to the Raiders that this is a team that they should beat and dominate. Now, they have to get back to work and fix the issues they had in Week 2 and go out in Week 3 and dominate a team that made a change at quarterback. The Raiders expect to win, but they still have to have a great week of practice and prepare to avoid a letdown game.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. discussed the Raiders' need to avoid a letdown game on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I am going to tell you this: there is no team in the NFL that can't beat another team in the NFL," Carpenter said. "But the Carolina Panthers are the worst. That does not mean they are a terrible team. They spent a lot of money on some skilled players but they are not the best team. I think Andy Dalton makes them better. But I am not changing my prediction of the Raiders win at all. They are still not a good football team. However, in the National Football League, bad teams could beat great teams when great teams do not prepare well. I think Andy Dalton makes them better. I think it was a smart move by the Carolina Panthers. But it does not change my prediction one bit. He has not played in two years. He is still a Savy veteran. He has had a lot of success. ... This should be a Raiders win. And I think it will be."
We have seen in the past for the Raiders where they let games they should win go to the other team. But this time head coach Antonio Pierce will have the team ready to dominate this Panthers team.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.