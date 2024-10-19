Proposed Trade Provides Boost for Raiders' Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders currently average the second-fewest rushing yards per game of any team in the National Football League.
While there are numerous reasons why the Raiders have struggled running the ball for the second season in a row, inconsistent blocking along the offensive line and running from the running backs have contributed to the team’s futility.
The Raiders made multiple moves this offseason, but few have panned out the way they were expected to. The Raiders have stumbled out of the gates to a 2-4 record after injuries and poor execution, which have cost Las Vegas multiple wins this season.
Bill Barnwell of ESPN recently listed the Raiders as a team that should consider making a trade to improve their roster. While the New Orleans Saints were rumored to be one of the teams the Raiders were interested in potentially trading All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to, the Raiders eventually sent Adams to the New York Jets. Still, Barnwell believes the two teams should come together to make another trade that would benefit both teams.
“The Raiders signed [Andrus] Peat to a one-year deal this offseason, but he has played just 32 snaps,” Barnwell said. “Having his versatility in reserve can be valuable, but Las Vegas could swap him for a younger player with some upside in [Keandre] Miller.
“The second-year back missed half of his rookie season with an ankle injury, but he ran for 73 yards in the season finale. He then appeared to get into coach Dennis Allen's doghouse after suffering a hamstring injury on the opening day of training camp.”
Barnwell’s proposed trade is interesting because it seems both teams have moved on from the possibility of the players, as mentioned earlier, having significant contributors. The proposed trade would also help both teams in areas where they are struggling mightily.
“Miller is set to return from injured reserve after missing every game with that hamstring issue, but he already seems to have worn out his welcome in New Orleans,” Barnwell said. “As a third-round pick who ran for 1,399 yards in his final season with TCU, he seemed to offer something as a power back with explosion and acceleration.
“The Raiders don't seem committed to Zamir White, and rookie Dylan Laube fumbled in a key spot against the Steelers last Sunday. Bringing in Miller as part of the competition at running back could land Vegas a more significant player for their future.”
While it is debatable whether or not the Raiders should make this specific trade, they undoubtedly should consider one, as they need to shake things up. The Raiders have innate flaws that cannot be fixed simply by coaching.
