Proposed Trades Have Raiders Dealing Veteran RB, OL
The Las Vegas Raiders had an admirable free agency in General Manager Tom Telesco's first offseason at the helm.
Between defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, quarterback Gardner Minshew II, running back Alexander Mattison, tight end Harrison Bryant, offensive linemen Andrus Peat and Cody Whitehair, regardless of how these players have performed so far this season, Telesco addressed some of the team's most glaring needs.
But one expert already believes the Raiders should deal away two of those additions.
In a recent article, Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports proposed a trade each NFL team should make ahead of the Nov. 5 trade deadline. Benjamin wrote the Raiders should trade Mattison to the Indianapolis Colts and the Los Angeles Rams should make a deal for Whitehair.
Here's what Benjamin wrote about the proposed Mattison move:
"Jonathan Taylor's medical resume is cause for concern, and with Anthony Richardson also in and out, Shane Steichen probably can't have too much rushing depth. The Raiders also have Zamir White."
Las Vegas' run game is finally starting to show promise after back-to-back 100-plus rushing-yard games, a mark they hadn't reached in the three games prior. Much of that has been due to Mattison, who has been a pleasant surprise for this Raiders offense.
With White having struggled and now dealing with a groin injury, sending Mattison away is, frankly, one of the last moves the Raiders should make.
The Whitehair move, however, kind of makes sense.
The Raiders were expected to have a solid offensive line going into this season.
With the additions of Whitehair, rookie Jackson Powers-Johnson and Andrus Peat, it seemed the Raiders had taken a big step with a room that was in much need of improvement.
Through five games, that hasn't really been the case. Whether it be injuries or players just simply underperforming, the offensive line continues to be inconsistent for this Raiders team, and changes may need to be made.
Whitehair has been quite underwhelming, and dealing him to Los Angeles may be one of those necessary changes.
Here's what Benjamin wrote about the proposed move:
"The Rams already have a ton invested into the front, throwing money at both Kevin Dotson and Jonah Jackson this offseason. Still, Matthew Stafford and the ground game could use reinforcements."
