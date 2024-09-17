QB Gardner Minshew II on his First Win as a Raider
Sunday's win over the Baltimore Ravens did not come easy for Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II. But he got the job done, reaching a new milestone -- his first game as a Raider.
It should be encouraging for fans to see what Minshew and the offense showed they could do on any given Sunday. Minshew brought the Raiders back in the second half from a 10-point deficit ontwo different occassions, making great passes and playing loose.
Even after Minshew threw an interception, Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby let him know he still believed in him and the defense will get him back the ball.
Minshew would go on to lead the Raiders to their first victory of the season, a 26-23 upset over one of the best teams in the league.
"It felt great man," Minshew said after the game. "Started getting Tae [Davante Adams] involved. Brock [Bowers] was balling. Jakobi [Meyers] had a huge catch, he had some runs. That is what it can be you know. That is a challenge to be consistent with that. I look forward to continuing to build on that momentum. I think everybody feels pretty great about it. There is a ton of tape to clean up. We are going to do that. But I think everybody feels and believes what we can be as an offense.
"First, they were playing great pretty much the whole time. Pretty much Maxx is like an animal. The turnover there, like giving us the ball right there was huge. And for them to just stick with it the whole game. They just kept coming up to us like hey, y'all got it like we got y'all. We are going to find a way. That is an awesome feeling for a team to have.
The Raiders' second-half display goes to show how dangerous this team can be when both the defense and offense are playing up to their capabilities. Las Vegas still has mistakes to fix, but Sunday showed it can rally when things are not going its way. Adjustments are key for good teams to win in the NFL.
