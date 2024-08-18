QB Nathan Peterman Thankful for Another Opportunity With Raiders
This past week, the Las Vegas Raiders signed veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman. This is Peterman's second stint with the Silver and Black, as he spent two seasons with the club before, having mostly spent his time on the practice squad. He was released by the Raiders in 2021.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said they brought in Peterman to have more competition in the quarterback room. Peterman is competing for the third-string quarterback spot and has a better chance at landing it after the Raiders released Anthony Brown Jr. Peterman does have experience with new Raiders' offense coordinator Luke Getsy, as they both were together in Chicago.
"It is pretty crazy," Peterman told reporters. "It is like colliding of a couple worlds for me. It is just nice to be part of a familiar offense, familiar faces. I have known a lot of the guys in the quarterback room for a while too as well. It is a cool feeling to be back and enjoying every minute of it."
" ... I think it has been great. I got to know Aidan [O'Connell] a little bit over the offseason. And I have known Gardner for years. I am just trying to come in and help as much as I can and be a support and try to compete with myself and do my best as well. ... It is cool to see a lot of familiar faces on the team. DJ, Maxx, you know multiple people. ... A lot of good memories with them and hoping to build some more."
" ... A week ago, I got released and kind of went home. Got a little time. I got two daughters now so, got a little time with them. But, trying to stay in shape. You never know when your opportuntity's coming next, and I am thankful for this this one. You never know, it is a crazy league and you never know how your opportunity going to come next. You got to be ready, and so, that has been always my focus to be ready and come in and be a pro when I am here. ... I was at a golf course, and I got a call, and I drove straight home, packed up and got on a plane."
