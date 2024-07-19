Raider Nation is What Makes the Raiders Who They Are
The Las Vegas Raiders have always been a historic franchise. From being built from the ground up by late great owner Al Davis, and now his son Mark Davis, the Raiders have always been a team that wants to win and win by any means necessary.
They do not have the motto "Just Win Baby" for just anything. They want to win the Raider way, and no matter how it looks, they will take a victory.
A franchise cannot be successful by itself. It takes a lot of work from many people -- behind the scenes and everything in between. And one thing a franchise cannot ever forget about is its passionate fans.
For the Raiders organization, it is different. These Raiders fans are not like any other fan base. When they say "Raider Nation," they mean it.
You will see Raiders fans all over the world. And they always travel well. The Raiders have had some much turnover in recent memory, and despite leaving their original home in Oakland, these fans still come out and show out.
From Oakland to Los Angeles, back to Oakland, and now to Las Vegas, the Raiders fanbase shows up for their Raiders. No matter if they are winning or not, they will always have Raider Nation behind them. And it is not like every fanbase out there.
On a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast," our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. discussed how Raider Nation is not like any other fanbase.
"They are a group of people that are a lot of fun," Carpenter said. "That care about each other. It is like a big family reunion of a bunch of people that you did not know they were family. ... The longer I cover the Raiders, the people are what make the Raiders franchise the Raiders franchise. ... The tailgate is the lifeblood of the franchise because of the people. It is the people. Do not ever forget, what makes the Raiders great is the people. ... All of the NFL teams, their fans think they are part of the organzation. But only with the Raiders does the organization and the players think the fans are part of the organization and the team. That is really big."
