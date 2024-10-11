Raider Nation Needs to Give Pierce, Staff a Chance
The Las Vegas Raiders have not started the season how they wanted. Everything seems to be falling apart with major injuries on defense, Davante Adams requesting a trade and now, a quarterback change.
The Raiders have been using the next-man-up mentality to deal with the injuries. But right now, it is catching up to them. There is still a lot of season left, but every time the Raiders seem to take a step forward in the right direction, the team takes two steps back after.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce is about keeping this team fighting and building a strong culture. It is no easy task, especially with the cards he has been dealt.
Raider Nation has been voicing their concerns and opinions about the Raiders staff. Some want change already, and some are mixed. But it is way too early to tell what this team and staff are capable of doing, not only this year, but for years to come.
They have to get their chance to prove it. It is fair for Raider Nation to be concerned; they just want to see the Raiders be successful and win.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and Ezekiel Trezevant discussed Coach Pierce on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"You are five games in. The Raiders are never going to be good making changes all the time," Carpenter said. "They are never going to make progress changing coaches. I do not think they need to change. You brought AP [Antonio Pierce] in to fix a culture that was not good. ... This team is not mentally tough. That culture. All of it. I understand fans are frustrated, but at some point, Mark Davis has to tone fans out and say listen, we got to give something an opportunity. Remember, some people wanted to fire Mike Tomlin. Some people wanted to fire Dan Campbell. Some people got Bill Belichick fired... I do not blame you for not liking the product, but there is a reason the last guy was fired. We got to let this guy build something."
"These guys in the locker room all understand that it is 17 games," Trezevant said. "You are only five games in. I think they have a pretty good head on their shoulders when it comes to that. But in terms of continuity, yes, it is important. Not only have you had those multiple head coaches, but you have also had other position coordinators or coordinators as well. And that plays a large part in it as well, right? ... Now you have to spend another season or two just kind of getting a new system implemented. ... There are so many different things that play into what happens in terms of the game. I think you have to be patient and give coaches a chance."
