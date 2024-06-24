Raider Rookies Who Could Surprise in 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders had a 2024 NFL Draft class that has been well-documented for fitting the vision and direction that Coach Antonio Pierce wants to take the team. General manager Tom Telesco and Pierce were on the same page, and the draft class showed it.
The big names are well-known to this point among the Raider faithful. Generational tight end Brock Bowers is looking to carry his dominance at Georgia to the professional ranks wearing the Silver and Black. A steal at pick No. 13, falling into the lap of the Raiders thanks to poor drafting and, according to what reliable sources told our Hondo Carpenter Sr., one of the few "dogs" in the draft.
Jackson Powers-Johnson is another big name in the rookie class. Powers-Johnson was widely considered one of the best linemen in the draft, and falling to the Raiders was another sign of a stacked class -- and poor drafting. He will likely be starting at guard on Day 1.
Powers-Johnson is a powerful blocker who is equally mean as he is strong, and he could be a perfect fit for the revamped Raiders offense.
But those are just the big names. The Raiders had a solid draft, top to bottom, and there are potential gems littered throughout that could out-perform their draft position. These are the three overlooked Raiders rookies that could end up surprising in 2024.
LB Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State, Selected No. 148
6-foot-2, 233 pounds of pure physicality. Nails, rocks, pick your idiom -- the kid is tough. Eichenberg fits the mold for what Pierce wants in a linebacker and is similar to Robert Spillane in that regard. The reigning Big Ten Linebacker of the Year played a game with two injured hands in 2023 and still tallied 10 solo tackles.
Eichenberg can be a force as a downhill run-stopper. His main criticism was his coverage ability and speed. If Eichenberg can prove to the Raiders he won't be a liability in pass coverage, he could earn some serious snaps on defense. That's a big "if." If not, he could be in a more rotational role, specifically on early downs to wreak havoc on the run game as a gap filler.
S Trey Taylor, Air Force, Selected No. 223
For a 7th-round pick, Taylor sure doesn't seem like one. The 2023 Jim Thorpe Award winner as the nation's best defensive back has many traits to fall in love with. His service at the Air Force Academy has bred incredible work ethic, discipline, and intensity. Perfect for Pierce's Raiders.
Athletically, Taylor has the size of an NFL safety, 6-foot, 213 pounds. Taylor can thump and has enough ball-skills in coverage. Taylor is a noted run defender, too. Taylor is cousins with Hall-of-Fame safety Ed Reed, arguably the best to ever play the position.
Taylor was a seventh-round pick for a reason -- there are plenty of question marks when it comes to his perceived ability. But he looks all the part of something special from a physical standpoint, and what is between his ears makes one wonder if he can't be something more in this league.
Does "The Airman" work as a potential nickname?
RB Dylan Laube, New Hampshire, Selected No. 208
Laube is a small-school player with big-time versatility. He was a standout in offseason programs, and the Raiders took note.
"I've been most impressed with the knowledge part of it and how quickly he's able to pick up everything," said Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. "He's someone who really stepped up to the challenge and you wouldn't know he just got here. I think that's a credit to him and his work ethic."
Laube could potentially excel in special teams. Or do enough to earn reps in the backfield, with that one-cut explosive style he exhibits. Laube could line up in the slot as a weapon. The possibilities of how to use Laube seem to be endless, but he still has much to prove. If Laube lives up to the challenge, he could outplay his draft position.
