Raiders' 2024-25 Schedule Set to be Released
One of the most exciting times of the league year is near. Soon, the National Football League will announce the schedule for all 32 teams. While the teams the Las Vegas Raiders will face have been confirmed for some time now, fans and players alike will finally know when the Silver and Black will face each team.
The league recently announced it will present each team’s schedule on Wednesday, May 15, at 5 p.m. PST. According to the Raiders, the “schedule will be announced on Raiders.com, the app, and across Raiders' social platforms at the same time, while NFL Network, NFL.com, the NFL app, and NFL+ will air coverage of the full league schedule.”
According to the NFL, the Raiders have one of the most challenging schedules next season. While it is tough to determine just how competitive a team’s future schedule is because of offseason roster changes to each team’s roster, the NFL was able to project each team’s win total for next season based on last year’s win total of the Raiders’ opponents next season.
The Raiders will have road games against the Miami Dolphins for the second consecutive season. Last year, the Raiders lost a close game to the Dolphins and hope for a different result next season.
They will also face the league’s reigning MVP, Lamar Jackson, and the Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow, on the road next season and likely within a few weeks of each other, as the league will likely try to schedule those two games around the same time frame to help the Raiders logistically.
If facing Jackson and Burrow weren’t enough, the Raiders will still have their two annual games against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, in addition to two games against the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers. All of these are typically competitive games, no matter how good or bad each team is at the time.
The Raiders returned to the drawing board this offseason, trying their best to fill every void on their roster and coaching staff they could. With the season schedule being announced soon, the Raiders can finally turn their attention to next season and begin game planning for their first opponent.
