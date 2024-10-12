Raiders’ Adam Butler on Stepping Up as One of Premier DTs
As the Las Vegas Raiders prepare for their Week 6 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the defense was hit with another starting player being placed on Injured/Reserve. Raiders defensive tackle Christan Wilkins is out for the foreseeable future after suffering a foot fracture against Denver.
The Raiders signed Wilkins this offseason, which helped the interior defensive line get pressure on the opposing quarterback and also, to have someone else alongside defensive end Maxx Crosby that have proven they could dominate a game. This hurts the Raiders more because Wilkins was a great leader on the Raiders' defensive line, which is already without Malcolm Koonce.
The Raiders have no choice but to go to the next-man-up mentality again. This will give more young players opportunities to prove themselves and gain experience.
"Al Davis said the fire that burns the brightest in the Raiders organization is the will to win," said Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler. "I know everybody in this building has that. As long as we bring that to the field, I believe we can win."
Multiple players will fill in for the injured Wilkins. It is important for this Raiders team moving forward.
"I mean it is a big opportunity," Butler said. "For me personally, I think I perform best when my back is against the wall. And I think all of our backs are against the wall. This will be a good test for the team and the kind of effort we put in going forward."
Butler will now be the leader of the defensive tackles.
"Bring it. Bring the pressure," he said. "That is what I am here for. All I can do is worry about me and do my part. I think the best way for me to lead is to go out there and put my best foot forward in the game. The team counts on me, we count on everybody. Just make sure I am the best I can be on Sunday."
Butler and the Raiders' defense have the challenge of preparing for two quarterbacks as they gear up to host a tough Pittsburgh Steelers offense.
"Every week is unique," Butler said. "Whatever they do, we just have to be prepared for it. They are a team. They have their identity. We are a team. We have our identity. We are going to do the best we can to prepare."
