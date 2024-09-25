Raiders' Adams Responds to Pierce's 'Business Decision' Comments
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to bounce back from a bad start to their 2024 season.
The Raiders are 1-2 through three games, which is surprisingly common among other teams in the league. 14 other teams currently share the same record.
However, the Raiders have struggled offensively through these first three games. They are coming off a blowout loss to a previously lifeless Carolina Panthers team, who dominated them from start to finish.
That loss prompted Coach Antonio Pierce to make comments regarding the team’s effort level, which raised eyebrows around the league.
“I think there was definitely some individuals that made business decisions, and we'll make business decisions going forward as well,” Pierce told the media after Sunday’s 36-22 loss to the Panthers.
So far, no significant changes have been made to the roster. There is still time before the Raiders’ next game against the Cleveland Browns, however, so Pierce could still re-evaluate the roster before then.
Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams was in lockstep with his coach after the game. He agreed that the team's effort level needs to increase if it wants to reach its postseason goals.
Adams elaborated while talking to Kay Adams on her show, "Up & Adams."
“I agree,” Adams said. “I think at the end of the day, you look at the drives that we had at the end of that game, and we didn’t really have much to play for other than pride. Really just pride and doing it for the Raiders logo, and then the name on the back as well, putting something good on tape just so we didn’t look like complete trash out there. Obviously, we got beat by a team that we feel like we shouldn’t have gotten beat by, but that was the case, and we can’t change the score late in the fourth. So, we just have to put the best stuff we can on tape.”
Adams said he did not see everyone playing up to the standard Pierce wants the team to reach.
“I think a lot of people were doing that, and then there were some guys out there that -- they were kind of trying to see another day. That's really not what the game is about. If you look at the tape across the whole game, it wasn’t really just late in the game. It was multiple times throughout the three hours we were out there where people were maybe not putting that extra hit on somebody, not putting that extra block, or straining a little bit more, just so we can have it look the way we want it to on tape. That’s something we talk about the entire year. Regardless, just making it look a certain way, regardless of the scoreboard or anything. Just going out there and having enough pride to put something good on tape. So, we need everybody with the right mindset and devoted to doing that.”
Adams, defensive end Maxx Crosby, and the rest of the Raiders’ leaders must make sure this level of effort is not repeated on the field again. The team simply cannot afford for that to be the case.
