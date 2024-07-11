Raiders' Adams Stars in Netflix's 'Receiver' Documentary
Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams is one of the best players in the league at his position and overall.
In 2023, Netflix decided to follow the lives of three quarterbacks on and off the field as part of a documentary series called "Quarterback."
This season, they decided to follow the lives of five pass-catchers in a series titled "Receiver," which was released this week. The series features four wide receivers and one tight end.
Adams is among the five, which also includes San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel and tight end George Kittle, Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson.
While Adams didn’t appear until the second episode of the season, his debut came in an adorable fashion. He and his wife, Devanne, hosted a dinosaur-themed birthday party for their four-year-old daughter, Daija.
Devanne invited Daija’s entire class to the party, and Adams joked that half of the parents in the class did not know what he does for a living.
“That’s the fun part about being a dad,” Adams said during the episode. “I can go be a superhero out there on the field, and then I can come home and be a superhero and put on a big party for my baby. I get home, reset, see my babies, so that way, when I go back in the building, I’m giving it all I have there.”
While fans see Adams's route-running and touchdown scoring on the field, they also get a sneak peek into his life off it.
Defensive end Maxx Crosby was also featured in the episode and, naturally, spoke highly of Adams.
“Davante, that’s my twin,” he said. “We’re just on the same wavelength. We understand each other since day one. The first conversation we had, it was like I knew him for years.”
The episode highlighted a funny moment when Adams and Crosby wore the same Louis Vuitton outfit to a game. It also featured the Raiders’ Sunday Night Football showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 last season.
“That was a pretty successful game for me, but that’s not what it’s about,” Adams said. “If I have 20 catches and 230 yards and two touchdowns, but we lose, that’s not really progressing to the level that I ultimately want to get to.”
Adams finished the game with 13 catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns, but the Raiders lost to the Steelers, 23-18.
The episode also featured a moment in the Raiders’ loss to the Los Angeles Chargers where Adams suffered a shoulder injury but returned to the game.
The full season of ‘Receiver’ is streaming now on Netflix.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.