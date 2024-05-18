Raiders' AFC West Opponent Schedule: LA Chargers
As we continue evaluating the Las Vegas Raiders’ AFC West opponent schedules, today we look closer at the Los Angeles Chargers’ schedule. The Raiders open the season against the Chargers on the road, a team they split with last season. Their victory came in explosive fashion in a franchise record-setting 63-21 Thursday Night Football blowout.
The Chargers enter the 2024 season with a lot of intrigue. Jim Harbaugh takes over as head coach, fresh off a national championship with the Michigan Wolverines.
Quarterback Justin Herbert looks to lead the franchise back to winning ways but will have to do so without his favorite wide receiver target, Keenan Allen, who is now a member of the Chicago Bears.
Let’s evaluate the Chargers’ 2024 schedule.
As mentioned, the Raiders open the season against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers and Raiders faced off in a season opener just two years ago, with the Chargers emerging victorious.
The Raiders hope to start the season on the right foot in 2024 with a divisional victory.
In Week 3, the Chargers go on the road to face the Pittsburgh Steelers. Los Angeles dropped both games to Russell Wilson’s Denver Broncos last season, so they will try to beat him on a new team this season.
They have a home stretch from Week 10 to Week 12, during which they host the Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals, and Baltimore Ravens. The Titans and Bengals did not finish with great records in 2023, but the Bengals get Joe Burrow back healthy, and the Titans made impressive additions in free agency.
The game against the Ravens should be an entertaining quarterback match-up between Herbert and Lamar Jackson.
The Chargers have two away games to conclude their season. One is against the New England Patriots, who begin the Jerod Mayo-Drake Maye era. New England underwent an overhaul this offseason, starting a new era post-Bill Belichick.
Los Angeles bookends its season with a game at Allegiant Stadium against the Silver and Black. Since moving to Las Vegas, the Raiders are 3-1 against the Chargers at home.
The Chargers dealt with multiple injuries last season and have a new coach in place, so they will be an interesting team to pay attention to this season. The Raiders, of course, don’t care about how interesting they are. They just want to beat them twice.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.