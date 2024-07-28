Raiders' Aidan O'Connell Expresses Admiration For Mentor Fred Walker
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell has proved his worth since being drafted in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but he wouldn't be where he is without the support of thos around him.
Since joining the Silver and Black, the person who has arguably helped O'Connell in his development the most is assistant quarterbacks coach Fred Walker.
Walker was instrumental for O'Connell during his rookie campaign, playing a significant role in his climb to being the starter.
"I love Fred," O'Connell said at training camp on Wednesday. "Fred's a great guy Obviously, when Bo took over last year, Fred basically became my quarterback coach and was running meetings and stuff. So, I spent a lot of time with Fred during the season. He's been huge, been in my corner since I got here and even last summer, when the rookies stayed extra, he spent a lot of time with me one-on-one. And so, it's been great to know Fred, obviously as a coach, but also, as a friend.
"And he just had a baby, and so, my wife loves when he sends pictures of his baby to me and I get to show her. So, yeah, Frd has been huge for me."
Walker enters his third season as a coach for the Raiders. Prior to that, he served as offensive coordinator at the University of Massachusetts for a season.
Walker spent the 2020 college football season as a wide receivers coach at Murray State. Before that stint, he spent two seasons as Duke's offensive coordinator. There, he helped develop New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.
Before his years with the Blue Devils, Walker had coaching stints with Tennessee Tech Troy University, and his alma mater, Mississippi State, where he helped bring up Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.
Walker played quarterback at Mississippi State.
The third-year Raiders coach was named the assistant quarterbacks coach this offseason after serving as an offensive assistant the two years before.
Walker is assisting quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello, who joined the club this offseason after serving as the University of Kentucky's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for two seasons.
