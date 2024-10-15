Raiders' Alexander Mattison: 'We Got to Hold Ourselves Accountable'
The Las Vegas Raiders got off to a great start in Sunday's Week 6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The defense held the Steelers to a field goal on the opening drive. Then, the offense went to work. The Raiders' offense drove down the field on a 10-play, 70-yard drive and scored a touchdown.
Raiders running back Alexander Mattison led that first drive down the field. He touched the ball seven times that drive, but on the second offensive drive, Mattison was nowhere to be found. Why would the Raiders go away from what worked for them on the first drive?
Mattison has been a good pickup for this Raiders team. He leads all backs on the team in touchdowns and has had the most success in the run game for a Raiders team that has struggled most of the season to get the ground game going.
The veteran running back gave his input on what's been wrong with the offense.
"Honestly, I have to look at the film and try to figure out a little bit," Mattison said after Sunday's loss. "We cannot turn the ball over. We cannot beat ourselves. I think we eliminate those turnovers, we are in the game. Make something happen. But we just got to make sure that we are just continuing to do our job. Everyone on that field and that just did not happen for us today."
This Raiders' offense has not been able to be consistent after opening drives.
"I do not know," Mattison said. "We are going to have to look at it. Go back to the drawing board. Look at the film and get an understanding of where we can improve and where we can do better. Need to make sure that we can be more consistent. The way we came out of that first drive that we had, we need to make sure that every drive looks like that. We are going to have to make sure, we go look at the film. That we hold ourselves accountable and fix."
Mattison was a bright spot for the offense before he was questionable subbed out for the second drive in Sunday's game.
"I felt good," he said. "Felt great you know. I mean, we were able to go down and put points on the board [and that is] what we talked about doing. We were efficient. We got to make sure that, we can try and stay in that pocket, stay in that feeling. It was a long 10-play drive and just one of those things you know, we have a good rotation of a great backfield to mix it up. So, whoever is in that game, we trust full wholeheartedly to go in there and get the job done. Be explosive and make plays. ... Just did not plan out and come out together when you look at the whole grand scheme of things."
