Why the Raiders Call the Colts About Anthony Richardson
To what lengths are the Las Vegas Raiders willing to go in order to solve their quarterback situation? Are they willing to do something like, say, trade for Anthony Richardson?
Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard recently made some remarks that displayed Richardson's future under center in Indianapolis is not guaranteed, which is once again sparking trade speculation around the former No. 4 overall pick.
Would the Colts actually move Richardson? For the right price, maybe. While they did use a high draft pick on him, they haven't financially invested in him just yet, so they should be able to find a taker for him if they so please, and the Raiders could represent a potential landing spot in that scenario.
Right now, Las Vegas has Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew penciled in at quarterback for 2025. That almost certainly isn't going to stay that way. The Raiders could sign a signal-caller in free agency, or they can select one in the NFL Draft. Or both.
But maybe Las Vegas will explore actually trading for one, especially if Richardson is available?
Remember: the Raiders really liked Richardson back during the 2023 NFL Draft, so there is history here. Of course, that was before the University of Florida product posted abysmal results on the NFL level, but Richardson is still just 22 years old.
The question is simple: is Richardson struggling mightily because of poor front-office management by the Colts, or is he just not very good?
It could be a combination of both, as completing just 50.6 percent of your passes over the course of 15 NFL starts is terrible no matter how you slice it. But perhaps a change of scenery could do Richardson some good?
Cost matters here, too. Because Indianapolis used a fourth overall selection on Richardson, it will probably want some rather substantial draft capital in return. It's likely too soon for the Colts to view Richardson as a sunk cost, so their asking price may be rather high.
That doesn't necessarily mean that Indianapolis would ask Las Vegas for the No. 6 pick, but it could attempt to pilfer the Raiders of some of their other assets.
At the very least, a Richardson trade is worth exploring for Las Vegas if the price is right. More than likely, it won't be, but at this point, the Raiders need to consider every option.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.