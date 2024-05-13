Raiders Antonio Pierce Details What He Hoped Rookies Gained from Rookie Minicamp
The Las Vegas Raiders recently completed their two-day rookie mini-camp, during which the team’s rookies practiced together for the first time as Raiders. The practices gave the first glimpses of what to expect from the incoming players, specifically tight end Brock Bowers and offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson.
The two-day practices are a time for the rookies to learn how things are done with their respective teams. The practices were even more critical for the Raiders, who will likely add two rookies to their starting offense.
They will add those two rookies to a new offensive system, as the Raiders will introduce an offensive coordinator and a new offensive line coach -- Luke Getsy and James Cregg, respectively. The Raiders have new players and coaches and will host their training camp at a new location.
With so many changes, Raiders coach Antonio Pierce hopes the rookies learned as much as possible during camp. For Pierce, the rookie minicamp is a time for learning. Although each rookie is talented, each is now in a different element than they have been in.
"Learning, we're in elementary school. How we do things, the Raider way, the Raider culture, the mindset, how we play football, how we practice, and how we study," Pierce said on Friday, the first day of rookie minicamp. "They're doing that now in the classroom."
Pierce has already noticed the enthusiasm in the group of rookies almost immediately.
“I mean that bright-eyed. I asked them to be five minutes early," Pierce said. "They're here about 20 minutes early and sitting in the room by themselves. I looked around like I thought it was a meeting going on, and they were just ready to go. So, a bunch of eager players, and I think for us just to get to know one another.”
Although the minicamp only lasts a short time for the group of rookies, they will soon be integrated with the veterans in upcoming practices. Pierce emphasized the main points of being a Raider to the group of rookies before camp wrapped up. The first-time full-time head coach made it clear what he expected from them moving forward.
“We talked about trust, accountability, and process with these guys yesterday, and continue to grow that and get them accustomed to not only the coaches but the rest of the players on our roster," Pierce said.
