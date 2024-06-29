Raiders' Antonio Pierce Has His Ring From Playing Days, Wants One as a Coach
The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the most historic franchises in the NFL. The Raiders have been in Oakland, Los Angeles, back to Oakland, and now Las Vegas. No matter where they go, one thing is for sure: Raider Nation will follow.
The Raiders have three Super Bowl titles, but none since the 1980s. Many would say, "How does a franchise go that long without a championship?" Well, that has to do with how a team is run, how it functions, who they hire, who they do not hire, and if they are there for the right reason.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. talked about what contributes to having a successful franchise on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"AP [Antonio Pierce] picks up some things on Tom Brady, he takes it to his coaches who sees it as well," Carpenter said. " ... AP is building a staff right now along those same lines. He wants a staff that is listening to players, players who listen to staff. He wants that harmonious team and the Giants had it. He goes and he [AP] points out some times and they see it, there is agreement, they make adjustments. In what many believe it is the greatest upset in Super Bowl history. ...They won a Super Bowl because AP was prepared.
"They do not have the Super Bowl trophy, AP does. And that is how he is building the Raiders. It is how he is developing the Raiders, and it is how he is trying to develop the mindset. ... That is where the Raiders are coming from. They do not have to go out and score 50 points. We are going to build an amazing defense that punches them in the face, that does not let them score as many points as they are used to and we want an offense that does not turn the ball over. That could take shots down field because they got weapons but can run the football, eat the clock. I think the Raiders should be soley Chiefs focus."
