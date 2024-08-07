Raiders' Antonio Pierce is Letting the Quarterback Situation Sort Itself Out
The preseason is just around the corner for many teams in the National Football League, including the Las Vegas Raiders, who are just days away from their first exhibition game. Still, the Raiders are in a competition between second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell and veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew II for the team’s starting quarterback position.
O’Connell led the Raiders through the final nine games of last season after being promoted to the starting position shortly after Coach Antonio Pierce took over. As a rookie, he handled one of the most unique situations in the NFL admirably for a rookie but needed to show growth this offseason to remain the starter.
Arguably, the most costly of O’Connell and the Raiders’ losses last season came against Minshew and the Indianapolis Colts late in the season. Minshew displayed admirable traits during that game and his career as both a backup and starting quarterback for various teams. As the Raiders front office had hoped, Minshew has pushed O’Connell for the starting position.
Coach Pierce said since the team has gotten underway with padded practices, he hopes to get a clearer idea of which quarterback will be best for the team.
"Right, everything. I think it’s difficult when we didn’t have pads on,” Pierce said at training camp last week. “There were a lot of things I'm sure you saw that it looked like the defense was winning, but obviously, you hope that will stop now with pads on and a little bit more resistance.”
Each player has shown the ability to lead and has a valid argument for being the team’s starting quarterback. The final decision will be up to Coach Antonio Pierce and the Raiders coaching staff. However, Coach Pierce says he plans on letting the two quarterbacks play on the field decide for him. Coach Pierce explained what he is looking for from the quarterbacks to determine the team’s starter to open the season.
“But it goes back to it, number one thing is taking care of the ball, putting the team in a position to win, managing the offense, understanding the operational, and you saw some situational stuff there," Pierce said. “I think our guys are doing a good job, and both quarterbacks have really embraced it. But again, I'm just going back to it, somebody has to just separate from the other."
