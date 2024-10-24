Raiders' Antonio Pierce on Guard Jordan Meredith: 'He Doesn't Make A Lot of Mistakes'
The Las Vegas Raiders have a tough matchup ahead as they gear up to welcome the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, to Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.
This divisional matchup features two teams going in opposite directions. The Raiders come into the game on a three-game losing streak, and the Chiefs are undefeated. Interestingly enough, the Raiders are the last team to hand the Chiefs a defeat, which they did last season on Christmas Day.
If the Raiders have any chance of winning this game, they will have to produce points on the offensive side. Touchdowns over field goals will be key for Las Vegas this Sunday. The Chiefs have a good defense, and scoring on them has not been easy for the whole NFL.
It starts in the trenches with Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones. The Raiders will have their hands full stopping him.
Raiders guard Jordan Meredith has had good games since helping fill the void left by the injured Dylan Parham. He is another player that has stepped up for this Raiders team this season. Having to block Jones is no easy task for any guard, but Meredith is up for the challenge and will have help from his teammates.
"I thought last year when he filled in different roles for us, he always kind of like -- you don't talk about him, which is a good thing," said Raiders coach Antonio Pierce. "That's not penalties, making mistakes, but what I love about him is his physicality. He is a blue-collar guy. He is scrappy, he is grimy. You just got to have one of those guys. He wants to get dirty and mix it up. But more importantly, he doesn't make a lot of mistakes. You go in there, and when you go in and you go through two games down with him in there and you are like, you do not mention Jordan's name. I think that is a credit to him and the staff, for getting him ready to go and prepared. He has been in this situation for two years. He has stepped up."
