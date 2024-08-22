Raiders' Antonio Pierce on the Importance of Final Preseason Game for QB Carter Bradley
The las Vegas Raiders' final game of the preseason will be quarterback Carter Bradley's time to shine.
Bradley made appearances in each of the Raiders' first two preseason games but wasn't able to truly showcase his full potential amidst the position battle between Gardner Minshew II and Aidan O'Connell.
On Friday, that won't be the case when he goes up against the San Francisco 49ers.
"In his first game, all he [Bradley] did was hand the ball off nine times and then, we let him sling it last week," said Raiders coach Antonio Pierce when he addressed the media on Wednesday. "And he did a good job again last night. So, it will be good to see him in this first half sling it and see what he does in the third quarter as well. But I think he's done a good job of growing. Like all rookies, you have your ups and downs, and i think, when you have a quarterback battle, there's not a lot of reps there. So, there wasn't a lot of opportunities for him, but he'll have a good chance to show off [Friday]."
Bradley was signed as an undrafted free agent immediately following the 2024 NFL Draft. The former University of South Alabama quarterback is the son of former Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.
Depending on how Friday goes for the rookie, Gus Bradley will likely be the Raiders' third-string quarterback come Week 1. It will be important for him to learn behind a veteran like Minshew and a former starter like O'Connell.
