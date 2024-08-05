Raiders' Antonio Pierce Outlines His Successful Season
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce stepped in last season and went 5-4 as interim head coach. A record-setting blowout of AFC West rival Los Angeles and a Christmas Day smackdown of eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City.
Pierce is implementing his vision with the Raiders and building the team's identity on physicality, defense, and a balanced attack on offense. Pierce recently told reporters that a successful season will be determined by "being consistent."
"We're going to lose games, right?" Pierce said. "I would love for us to go undefeated, that'd be a goal. There's only one team ever to do it. It's hard to do. But just being a consistent team, win, lose or draw, that what you see with the effort, the discipline, the purpose, the ‘all out’, the brotherhood and doing it the Raider way. I hope we can do that. Sometimes the ball's not going to bounce our way and the clock is going to hit zero and we're not winning. We didn't come out victorious, but more importantly, just the way we played. Did it sound right, did it look right? And we can do that, I'll be pleased. But obviously, there's goals higher than that, that we really want to reach."
Pierce grew up a Raiders fan. He said that it is a "humbling" experience and that he is "honored" to be in his current role.
"I don't take it lightly, I want to hopefully do something and be here and be consistent for this organization and put a product on the field that we are all proud of," Pierce said. "I just want to win. Just win."
The Raiders have built an offense through the draft and free agency, signing offensive lineman Cody Whitehair and quarterback Gardner Minshew II (who is competing for the QB1 spot). Drafting generational tight end Brock Bowers and interior offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson will give the Raiders what they hope to be long-term impact players.
Defense will be key. Obviously, All-Pro Maxx Crosby and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins will headline one of the best defensive fronts in the league. The Raiders might have one of the best overall defenses in the league, built to stop the Chiefs.
