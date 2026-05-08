Notable Mendoza Traits Already on Display at Raiders Camp

The Las Vegas Raiders' front office had plenty of time to do its due diligence on No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza and the rest of its 2026 draft class. Las Vegas added 10 players in the draft, most of whom will have a chance of playing a decent amount at some point in 2026 and 2027.

The Raiders' 2026 draft haul is a critical component to their hopes of rebuilding what has been one of the league's worst rosters. There are several players who, if properly developed, should become significant contributors and starters for Las Vegas in the very near future.

Raiders' Future

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warms up during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

This is especially the case for Mendoza. The rookie quarterback will start the season on the bench behind veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins. The Raiders are in no rush to get Mendoza on the field this season. They prefer to let Cousins get things going this season, buying time for Mendoza.

Las Vegas plans to give Mendoza a look in the regular season to become more familiar with an offense and a roster that is still being assembled. Throwing a rookie quarterback on the field in Week 1 after the number of changes the Raiders have made this offseason would not be ideal.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Until it is his time to take the field in a regular-season game playing meaningful minutes, Mendoza will continue to work with head coach Klint Kubiak and offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko. Both coaches will spend as much time as possible with Mendoza throughout the rest of this offseason.

It may take time for him to take the field on Sundays, but Mendoza is already taking the first, small steps toward becoming an impactful player. The No. 1 overall pick has quickly made an impression on his fellow rookies during and leading up to the team's rookie minicamp.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

One of Mendoza's fellow rookies and locker mate, safety Treydan Stukes, recently explained how Mendoza has found ways to connect with the other rookies in his draft class. Mendoza and the Raiders have a long way to go in many regards, making no connection too small or insignificant.

"He is a super funny guy. It's been so much fun sitting next to him in the locker room. I've only been there for what, like, three days, or something like that, but no it's been super cool getting to know him. I'm super excited to get to be his teammate. I love the way he attacks his work. And he's a cool guy off the field, too. So super cool,” Stukes said.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Mendoza's Arrival

Mendoza's arrival sparked excitement from fans and the organization alike. Yet, that excitement also reached the rookies the Raiders drafted after him. Several of Las Vegas' rookies noted their eagerness for the opportunity to play alongside the Heisman Trophy winner.

Rookie defensive end Keyron Crawford noted how quickly Mendoza attempted to connect with him and his fellow rookies. Mendoza wasted no time building bonds on both sides of the ball.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

"Yeah, my agent called Fernando [Mendoza] when I got drafted, so he immediately called me. It was exciting because I always watch his interviews, just because I thought he was a funny person. He's just a high character, but also very respective,” Crawford said.

“But being able to be alongside him, I'm going to definitely learn pointers from him, because he's an outstanding guy. So, just being able to be around good people like that, but I feel like the entire building is like that. So, that was one of the best things when I realized once my name was called, I was like, ‘You know what, I'm going to be around a lot of good people.’"