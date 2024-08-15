Raiders' Antonio Pierce Reiterates That All Healthy Players Will Play in Preseason
The Las Vegas Raiders are days away from the second preseason game, a home matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
According to Coach Antonio Pierce, the Raiders could also be days away from naming a starting quarterback, as Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew II have spent the offseason competing. O’Connell and Minshew performed well during the team’s first preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings.
While both quarterbacks played well, giving Coach Pierce much to consider for his upcoming decision, both quarterbacks also played without two of the team's most critical players: left tackle Kolton Miller, who was out with an injury, and All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, who had been away from the team for the birth of his son.
Adams missed most of training camp for what is clearly and undoubtedly a very valid reason. He is arguably the best wide receiver in the National Football League, and while training camp is always beneficial, preseason games are debatable. Now back with the team, Adams recently expressed his feelings about playing in preseason games.
“I’m sure we’ll have some sort of conversation, but I don’t think I’ve played in a preseason game since ‘16,” Adams said. “We practice the right way, and we go about it and get on the same page as the quarterbacks. Obviously, a few reps could help, but just based off of the risk, it's not on my mind as something I’m looking forward to. I look forward to the games to watch the guys go at it and watch the team get better. If I’m choosing, I’m not playing.”
It is unclear if any conversation was had between Adams and Coach Pierce between the team’s Tuesday night and Wednesday night practices. However, when asked about Adams’ comments the prior day, Coach Pierce reiterated what he said earlier in the offseason about how he would handle playing players in preseason games.
“If you’re healthy, you’ll play,” Pierce said.
Adams looked like himself in the Raiders’ practice at Allegiant Stadium Wednesday night, and the Raiders only have one more practice before Saturday’s preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys. It will be the first opportunity to see how the new Raiders’ offense looks with Adams on the field. If only for a play or two.
