Raiders' Antonio Pierce Shares Thoughts on the Team's RB Situation
The Las Vegas Raiders are entering their first season without running back Josh Jacobs since he was drafted in 2019. After years of an offensive system that primarily featured one running back in Jacobs, the Silver and Black are transitioning to a running back by committee philosophy in the offensive backfield.
After Jacobs went down with an injury last season, running back Zamir White filled in nicely in Jacobs’ absence. White will be the primary back entering Pierce’s first entire season at the helm.
Pierce told reporters on Thursday that White’s next few weeks will play a large part in his upcoming season's success.
“Well, I think with anything, let’s say he's running back A or B; however you want to look at it, it's just the physical demand of playing that position for 17 games,” Pierce said. “Let's say he's up into 200-300 carries, I don't know, but let's just say it's up there. That's going to be the most he's had in a long time. So, how he takes care of his body, what he does over the next five weeks [will be important.]”
Pierce noted White’s strong performance down the stretch last season. White became the first Raiders running back to rush for over 100 yards in two of their first four starts. White showed up to practice physically ready to go, as he always does.
Still, Pierce encourages competition in every position. He said White knows that his starting position is still up for grabs.
“You saw when he came in this offseason, he looked right, he's built right, and he's a strong, powerful man,” Pierce said. “But then also just understanding that just because you got the job now that, it can't be taken. Alex Mattison, really good football player, and that's how I’m going to keep going about our team.
“These guys got to step up, and it’s just not on Zamir; it’s everybody. Cadillac [Williams] has done a really good job of really pushing competition, pushing those guys. Hey, listen, if you have a bad play, it’s next-man-up mentality. So, Zamir understands that, so don't get comfortable. And I think he's done a really good job with that.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.