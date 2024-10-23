Raiders' AP Did Not Want Band-Aid at QB; Ridder is Precisely That
On any level of football, the quarterback position is undoubtedly the most critical. This has always been and will always be the case.
Unfortunately for the Las Vegas Raiders, the most crucial position on the field has been a question mark for years, and it appears it will continue to be for the rest of the season.
During the offseason, it was well-known that the Raiders needed a quarterback. Since Derek Carr left a couple of offseasons ago, it has been arguably the team’s most pressing need. The Raiders struggled all of last season and have struggled so far because they lack consistently competent quarterback play.
After last season ended, Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said he did not want to try to solve the team’s issues at quarterback with a short-term answer. The former linebacker knew what was painfully obvious last season: that the Raiders are a young, talented quarterback away from being competitive. While they need help at many other positions on the field, none are as critical to a team's success as a quarterback.
“You don’t want to put a Band-Aid at that position,” Pierce said this offseason. “That’s old, that’s old, man. I think the Raiders. We’ve seen that enough in this organization.”
While Pierce’s heart and mind were in the right place, the situation was sobering because of the Raiders’ draft position. They could not land one of the talented quarterbacks in this year’s draft, and there were no reasonable free agents for the Raiders to sign as quarterbacks. Any free agent quarterback the Raiders would have signed would have been too old or cost too much, and the Raiders would have been searching for another quarterback in just a few short seasons.
While Pierce made it clear he wanted a quality option at quarterback, there was no legitimate way of making it happen this season. Unfortunately for Pierce, this may be the dismal season the Raiders need to set themselves up for a top quarterback in this year's draft.
Either way, one thing is for sure: Ridder is no more of the long-term answer for the Raiders than Gardner Minshew II or Aidan O'Connell. While the Raiders may not be trying to lose, signing a band-aid at quarterback like Ridder does not signal that they are trying to win this season. He is the band-aid Pierce said he did not want at quarterback.
