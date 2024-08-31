Raiders Believe 'There is More to' LB Amari Gainer
The Las Vegas Raiders have two of the more dependable linebackers in the National Football League: Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo. Both linebackers played well last season and are expected to take another leap this season.
However, the Raiders have valued depth and have begun considering ways to improve.
Two ways they can improve, taking wear and tear off their talented starters and adding depth, require them to find the best players in reserve roles behind the team’s expected starters. It seems the Raiders have a player who can do just that at a critical position on the field.
In the Raiders’ final preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers, linebacker Amari Gainer played significant snaps, gaining valuable experience. He finished the game as the team’s leading tackler and looked like a player who could excel in the NFL. Coach Antonio Pierce complimented Gainer multiple times in the offseason.
However, in the team’s final preseason game, Gainer stood out, even as the Raiders reserve players on defense played a portion of the game against the 49ers starting lineup.
“Listen, when he came in the door day one, it was like, 'Wow, this is a pretty sucker here,'” Pierce said. “He looks good, and you saw the movement with him in college from Florida State to North Carolina, but there was always like, 'Man, there's more to him.' And I think the best thing that happened for him was that last game, he went out there and played 90-plus snaps. 70-plus on defense and another 15 or so on special teams. And all you saw throughout the game, and we've been seeing it all preseason, is a guy just getting better and better.
“But more importantly, somebody that just was playing his heart out. And it meant something to him. Even to that last play where the 49ers were throwing the ball around, if you look at it, I mean, he's on the ground three times, tackling people, and when the ball ends up at the two-yard line, he's right there finishing it.”
Pierce believes Gainer has proven he was worth a roster spot this season, as Gainer plays a position Pierce knows well. Gainer has likely earned more playing time in one role or another for the Raiders this upcoming season, either on defense or special teams, which could be another area for Gainer to shine.
“So, I thought he did an excellent job,” Pierce said. “He's put himself in position, not just at linebacker, but on special teams, to be one of the core guys for us. There's still some development there at the linebacker position that will take place over the course of the season, but he gives us a lot of flexibility because of what he's able to do both on the line of scrimmage, off the ball, linebacker, and special teams."
