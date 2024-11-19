Raiders' Bitter AFC Rival Coach Has Odd Response For Rookie QB Praise
The Las Vegas Raiders will host their divisional rival, the Denver Broncos, on Sunday in Week 12 at Allegiant Stadium.
The Broncos defeated the Raiders in their first meeting in Week 5.
Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix had his breakout game against the Raiders in the first meeting. Since the Raiders game, Nix is playing better with more confidence and the Broncos offense is playing their best football in recent memory.
Broncos head coach Sean Payton had good things to say about his rookie quarterback on Monday. However, he pumped the breaks in an odd way to reporters.
"Let us not send this kid to Canton quite yet, please," said Payton. "All right? We are sitting here middle of the season, he is playing well, and I am excited. The film showed he is playing well. The film showed a few things, though, that I wanted to scream at him about. We will keep correcting those things."
“But I like the way he prepares. I love the way he comes to work. I love his enthusiasm – I think it’s naturally contagious. I think he’s a winner. It’s interesting because you guys real-time are seeing it just like we are. I’m real encouraged by that.”
The Broncos are coming off an impressive 38-6 blowout against the NFC South leaders, the Atlanta Falcons.
Nix went 28 of 33 for 307 yards and threw four touchdowns.
In the last nine games, Nix has 14 touchdowns and only two interceptions. The Broncos are 6-3 in the last nine and 6-5 overall. They hold the last playoff spot in the AFC.
"I think repetition is where it begins. And the more and more you rep a certain play, a certain scheme, the more and more you get comfortable with it, and you kind of know where all the answers are relative to. Bo [Nix] said some like we send in a play for a certain defense and you get another defense, the better plays have answers versus more of the defense. And as he gets comfortable with where those answers are, then you can expand on it. The same thing the other way around ... Just a gradual process of confidence," said Payton.
The Broncos drafted Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. One spot above the Raiders. The Raiders certainly will draft a quarterback in next year's draft.
