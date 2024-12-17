Raiders' Bitter Rival Nix Showing Major Warts With Broncos
The Denver Broncos have actually been one of the more surprising teams in the NFL this season, but are they treading water in a certain area?
They very well could be in terms of quarterback play.
The Broncos selected Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick of the NFL Draft last spring, so given that Denver was entering 2024 with a rookie under center, expectations weren't high.
Now we are starting to see why that was the case.
Yes, the Broncos are still winning. They have actually won four games in a row, most recently thumping the Indianapols Colts by a score of 31-13 in Week 15.
But it's more in spite of Nix than anything else.
Over the last couple of contests, Nix has thrown four touchdowns and five interceptions. Three of them came against the Colts.
The Oregon product has been very careless with the football, and given Denver's lack of overall weapons offensively, it's hard to imagine that getting all that much better this season.
Not only that, but Nix's completion percentage has plummeted recently, as he is completing just 57.2 percent of his passes the last three games.
Perhaps Nix has hit the rookie wall, but it is happening at the worst time of year for the Broncos as they somehow are preparing to head into the playoffs.
Denver absolutely seems to be a fool's gold squad. The Broncos don't have all that much genuine elite talent, and they only have one win against a team that currently has a winning record.
Much of that has to do with their offense, which is being run by a first-year signal-caller who is still taking some lumps.
No one anticipated that Denver would contend for a playoff spot this season. The fact that the Broncos are on the verge of clinching is a miracle in and of itself.
But based on how Nix has been performing down the stretch, it just seems hard to envision Denver actually doing anything in the postseason.
Nix might become a very good quarterback one day, but for now, he is obviously still learning, and he has been largely exposed in recent weeks.
Defenses are learning him, and they are coming up with much better reads on his throws.
This spells bad news for the Broncos with January right around the corner.
