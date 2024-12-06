Raiders' Fierce Rival Bo Nix Ripped After Broncos' Week 13 Win
The Denver Broncos have actually been one of the most surprising teams in the NFL this season, but are they honestly for real?
Yes, the Broncos are 8-5, but it still seems relatively hard to buy into them, especailly considering they don't have a single victory against a team that currently has a winning record.
So, are the Las Vegas Raiders' hated AFC West rivals fool's gold?
Well, one thing is for sure: Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Shelby Harris is not necessarily a fan of Denver rookie quarterback Bo Nix.
Following the Broncos' Week 13 win over the Browns, Harris came out with a pretty scathing review of Nix and does not seem to think he is all that impressive.
“I would say other than that big throw, Bo Nix isn’t the most efficient quarterback out there,” Harris said during a recent episode of his podcast. “I think that he needs to make the little throws. It’s a lot of flare. Obviously, that big throw is going to get a lot of airtime. We’re going to talk on it. It was obviously a big throw. But also, the other throw should’ve been an interception."
Nix went 18-for-35 with 294 yards, a touchdown and a couple of interceptions during Denver's 41-32 victory over Cleveland. That was a good for a passer rating of 65.7, so clearly, the first-year signal-caller didn't exactly post a great performance.
"So we can (say) oh my God, great arm and all that, but I think he’s still a rookie," added Harris. "Obviously, the ceiling is there, he can be a very good quarterback, but he did just enough and he lived off that defense. That defense really went and made plays for them to win the game. But obviously, he did exactly what he needed to do, but it wasn’t the most efficient game and two interceptions.”
On the season overall, the University of Oregon product has thrown for 2,842 yards, 17 touchdowns and eight picks while completing 63.8 percent of his passes and registering an 87.9 passer rating.
Nix has been good enough to keep the Broncos in playoff contention, but Harris was obviously not stirred by his Monday night showing.
Unfortunately, the Raiders lost both of their meetings with Denver this season, but Las Vegas will have the opportunity to select a franchise quarterback of its own in the NFL Draft.
We'll see if the Raiders can find a better answer than the Broncos under center.
