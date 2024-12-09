Raiders' Brock Bowers Sets Huge Rookie Record
The Las Vegas Raiders season continues to go down the drain for the casual NFL fan, but Raider fans have small victories to celebrate amidst their star rookie Brock Bowers adding his name into NFL history, seemingly every game.
Brock Bowers, per Raiders PR on X, is "now one of two tight ends in NFL history to reach 900+ receiving yards in the first 13 games of his rookie season - joining Hall of Fame tight end Mike Ditka (1,076)".
Bowers' two receptions pushed him over the 900+ receiving-yard mark, averaging 18.5 yards per reception. That was not the only triumph Bowers added to his star rookie season, as he tied Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta, who recorded 86 receptions in 2023, for the most receptions in a single season in NFL history by a rookie tight end.
Bowers would not only tie LaPorta but cement himself as the single tight end in NFL history with the most receptions in his rookie season, as Bowers ended the game with three receptions and 87 total on the season.
His historic season is not even close to being done yet, with four weeks remaining in the NFL season. Bowers has a chance to extend the newly set record in those upcoming four weeks. The first-rounder has given the Raider Nation something to look forward to in the years to come given the amount of production he has brought the team already.
Bowers has had his name atop of many lists this season representing the Raiders and has gotten some love from social media over his accomplishments so far this season. But, with the individual accolades racking up, Bowers and the rest of the Raiders have yet to find the cure to ending their now-extended losing streak.
With the Jacksonville Jaguars defeating the Tennessee Titans in Week 14, the Raider's top draft pick chances were highly bolstered, with the team now sitting at 2-11. Given Bowers was taken in the middle of the draft by the Raiders, who knows what a top draft selection could do for the future of this team.
The Raiders will play in Week 15 against the Atlanta Falcons, trying to salvage one more win before the season's end.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.