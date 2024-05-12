Raiders Can Use DJ Glaze at Either Tackle Position
Versatility is a key ingredient every team wants on its offensive line. The more a team has within that unit, the more adjustments it can make and creative it can get up front.
That was one of the traits that most intrigued the Las Vegas Raiders about their third-round pick in this year's NFL Draft, DJ Glaze.
Glaze, an 6-foot-4, 323-pound offensive tackle from Maryland, played both right and left tackle throughout his career with the Terrapins.
"The thing that stood out about DJ was he's a 21-year-old tackle that played 800-plus snaps at right tackle, and then played another 800-plus snaps at left tackle the next season," said Raiders assistant general manager Champ Kelly when he addressed the media on Wednesday. "So, we were impressed with his pass pro, his strength and felt like he was a fit for what we're trying to do as we move forward. And any time you can grab a player at that position with versatility, you try to get them acclimated to the system and bring them in."
Wherever the Raiders end up putting Glaze, he will be ready.
"Biggest thing for me is just contribute any way I can," Glaze told reporters on Friday. "They need me at guard, go to guard. They need me at left tackle, left guard, whatever. Be able to be ready to plug in and try to do all I can to play, help out. Whatever I can to help out. That's what the biggest goal is for me at the moment."
Learning the system can be difficult for a rookie, but Glaze has found the process of learning the playbook to be rather smooth, thanks to new Raiders offensive line coach James Cregg.
"Coach Gregg does a really good job of kind of helping us understand you're going to get a lot of information, we know you're going to make mistakes, you're learning it for the first time, just do it 100%. Just take it day by day, take your time, ask questions if you have it. So, it hasn't been too bad, just trying to get all the information, recall it, and like I said, he understands mistakes are going to happen."
