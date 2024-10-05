Raiders CB Bennett Looking to Add to Strong Sophomore Campaign
This Las Vegas Raiders' defense has been a huge difference-maker this season. The unit is full of not only veterans but also young players. This Raiders coaching staff has done a great job of getting these young players ready to play every week.
A standout so far this season has been second-year cornerback Jakorian Bennett. He is not only one of the Raiders' best cornerbacks but one of the best young cornerbacks in the NFL. All offseason long, you heard about Bennett working hard and getting better after a tough rookie year. Now, we are seeing the hard work pay off this season.
The next chapter of Bennett's sophomore campaign is Sunday's matchup with the Denver Broncos.
"Division game. It is an important game," Bennett said. "We got to win our division. That is the mentality we have. We are coming into here with more fire, for sure. At the end of the day, we are going to keep the main thing, the main thing. We are not going to make it too big. But we do know what is at stake. The stakes are high. We just got to go out there and just do what we do."
Bennett and the Raiders' defense comes off a strong outing against the Cleveland Browns, one that came down to the wire.
"It builds confidence," Bennett said of the win over the Browns. "This was a good offseason. Just kind of meshing well together again. That camaraderie, you know. Just build off each other. For us to go out there and finish the game, just shows what PG [Patrick Graham], GA [Gerald Alexander], Ricky [Manning], and [Matt] Feeney have been doing. They have been doing a good job and we're just doing our work, too."
Whatever success Bennett has had up until now, he can build on but still needs to look ahead to the task at hand.
"That is why I put the work in," Bennett said of his big plays in Week 4. "I try not to get too caught up on a couple of plays. That is my job. I ain't going to get too high up with it because I got to keep making plays. That was just Week 4. We are going into week five. We have a lot more seasons to go. Just keep building. Stay focused. Stay humble. Staying confident."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.