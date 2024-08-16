Raiders CB Disagrees With His Madden NFL 25 Rating
Madden ratings tend to evoke different reactions from players and fans when they are released.
Some argue that players get an unfair shake from them and that the game does not accurately represent how good a player is when they actually step on the field in real life.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones is the latest player to take issue with his EA Madden NFL 25 rating. The Raiders’ top corner earned a 74 overall grade in the video game.
Jones believes his rating should be higher. He recently sent an interesting message to the Madden ratings adjusters when asked about the rating.
“They’re crazy, bro,” Jones said. “They’re crazy. I ain’t even got nothing to say to them. They’re crazy. For one, I’ve seen an animation with one of these. Come on, that’s crazy. 74? How many dudes you know? How many interceptions I got? Four? That’s the record for most touchdowns in 22 games. Let’s start there. Second of all, how many interceptions I got? Four, I think, three of them for six?”
When Jones said, “I’ve seen an animation with one of these,” he was referring to a Madden game-play video, where a player makes a similar motion to his pick-six against the Los Angeles Chargers when he reached back and intercepted the ball with one hand.
Jones does, in fact, have four career interceptions. He had two as a member of the New England Patriots and quickly intercepted two passes when he joined the Silver and Black last season.
He has taken three of his four interceptions back for touchdowns, including a statement against the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day at Arrowhead Stadium.
Since joining the Raiders, Jones has posted 25 total tackles, one for loss, and has defended four passes. He has established himself as the Raiders’ top cornerback entering the 2024 season.
The Raiders are a 79 overall in the latest installation of the video game named after the late coaching legend. Defensive end Maxx Crosby is the highest-rated Raider at 97 overall.
EA Madden NFL 25 releases today.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.