Raiders CB Jack Jones Holding Himself Accountable
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones has become a household name since he put on the Silver and Black mid-way through last season.
Jones was waived by the New England Patriots last season before being picked up by the Raiders after Coach Antonio Pierce took over the team as interim head coach.
Jones and Pierce have had a coach-player relationship since Jones was a teenager, as Jones played for Pierce in California at Long Beach Poly High School and Arizona State.
After an impressive half-season with the Raiders, Jones comes into this season as a top defensive player for the Raiders. He wants to be the best and hold himself to a high standard. Even when things do not go right, Jones holds himself accountable and corrects his play.
"It happens, it is part of the game," Jones told reporters about giving up a touchdown in Saturday's preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys. " ... You do not have to sublimely say it. We're all men here. You can tell me what went on I watched the film. I felt it. It is football. You know it happens. I made the corrections. Obviously, I had bad eyes. I was looking in the backfield, never seen the receiver, stuff happens. You know you make the corrections. That is what it is. It is football. You know, everyone is good. This is the top. The best on the line. You know, everybody is a one percenter. Everyone is good in this league. Rather you know the best guy or the worst guy on the team."
" ... It is a building block. We keep going each week and keep stacking bricks by brick. And day by day... Basically, we going to build a brick wall to where you know, it is an unbreakable force."
Jones is looking to continue his dominance this season. He is the type of player that the Raiders organization wants. He brings hard-noise football to a position that the Raiders, in recent years, have been looking to upgrade in. And Jones gives Las Vegas that confidence to leave him out there to cover on his own.
