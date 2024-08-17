Raiders CB Jakorian Bennett: 'I'm a Dog'
According to Coach Antonio Pierce, the Las Vegas Raiders will be led by their defense this upcoming season as the unit enters its third season under Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham.
After a strong finish to last season, the Raiders' defense looks to return this season and prove that their performance over the final nine games of last season was not a fluke.
Last season saw the Raiders' defense gradually grow into one of the best in the National Football League. After making a few minor changes over the second half of last season, they finished with one of the top-scoring defenses in the league. Jakorian Bennett started last season as the team’s starting cornerback. However, like most rookies,
Bennett had his ups and downs last season, which caused the Raiders to look elsewhere for help at the position.
The Raiders would eventually sign cornerback Jack Jones, who, while talented, had been released by the New England Patriots. Jones’ connection with Coach Pierce made the Raiders a clear choice for Jones. Once Jones signed with the Raiders, he proved to be the perfect fit for the Raiders' defense, which left little playing time for Bennett.
Now entering his second season in the league, Bennett says he is learning as much as he can from the veterans in the Raiders' defensive backfield. He aims to improve his game this season and become more consistent.
“I’m getting better each and every day,” Bennett said following the Raiders' open practice at Allegiant Stadium this week. “Each and every day I wake up, I’m striving for excellence. I’m following behind Nate [Hobbs], Jack [Jones], [Marcus] Epps, all those boys. They’re leading the pack and I’m just falling behind them, trying to get better.
“[Improving and being more consistent has] always been my motivation. I know what I can do. I know I’m a dog. I have put the work in. This year, I got the experience. Now, it’s time to keep it rolling and go get it. Play to win. Instead of playing not to lose, play to win because I feel like I have all of the ability. I’m confident. I know I put the work in. So, I just have to go out there, make plays, and just be me.”
