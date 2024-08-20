Raiders CB Jakorian Bennett's Rebound May Have Surprised Some, But Not Himself
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett suffered a major setback as a rookie last season after being hit with a hamstring injury after starting the first four games of the season.
He was never the same the rest of the season, suffering a shoulder injury midway through the campaign and, ultimately, being limited the rest of the way.
But Bennett has bounced back in a big way, and so far in camp, he has earned that starting job again, being listed as a starter on the Raiders' first three unofficial depth charts.
The second-year pro's strong camp and preseason hasn't come as a surprise to him, as he, of course, knows his capabilities better than anyone.
"Honestly, I've kind of been this way," Bennett told our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. after Las Vegas' preseason loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday. "Like, I've always kind of been -- had that dog [in me], making plays and stuff like that. Last year was just kind of up and down, banged up and stuff like that, but no excuses. I'm just going to build on it, and I know what I am, I know what I can be, I know what I will be."
Bennett is entering just his second NFL season and is playing with and against some of the Raiders' top players.
"Honestly, I don't really [think about how young I am]," he said. "Because I came in starting. So, going against Tae [Davante Adams], Kobi [Jakobi Meyers], Tre [Tucker], all of the boys, they're making me better each and every day. So, I got a chance to go against, arguably, one of the best receivers of all time. So, that's only going to make me confident, make me better. So, I'm going to keep building."
Bennett played in 14 of the Raiders' contests last season, totaling 32 tackles and three passes defensed.
If he stays healthy, Bennett could have a big year with the Silver and Black. He has an opportunity to make up for the misfortune of last season and prove to his team and the rest of the league why he belongs as a starter as a second-year player -- and why he initially started as a rookie.
