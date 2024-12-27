Raiders' Chances to Face Former QB Carr in Jeopardy
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to win a second consecutive game as they travel to take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon.
The Raiders dropped in the 2025 NFL Draft order after their victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, much to the chagrin of Raider Nation. A win against the Saints could effectively end their chances of landing a top pick.
When the Raiders' schedule was released before the season, one of the most intriguing games was their late-season trip to New Orleans.
That game was expected to be exciting for one reason: it would be the first time former record-setting Raiders quarterback Derek Carr would face off against the Silver and Black.
But that does not appear likely now, as Carr has missed the last two games with a hand injury and a concussion. He has not practiced at all this week, and it seems as though Carr is on track to be sidelined again.
Carr left the Raiders in March 2023 and signed a four-year, $150 million contract with the Saints. Then-head coach Josh McDaniels benched Carr for the final two games of the 2022 season, signaling the end of Carr’s time as a Raider.
It did not seem like an amicable end to that time for Carr, so he could have played this game with an extra passionate fire, wanting to beat his former team. In turn, Coach Antonio Pierce could have then fired up his team to want to take down Carr.
This game lacks an exciting storyline if Carr does not play. The Raiders and Saints are both eliminated from playoff contention as they work through lost seasons and look to the future.
Carr has played well for the Saints in 2024, completing nearly 68 percent of his passes for 2,145 yards, 15 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. New Orleans has struggled mightily without Carr in the lineup, averaging just 12.8 points per game in games he’s missed (24.5 PPG in games he starts).
The ‘revenge game’ from Carr or the Raiders will likely not happen in 2024. The Raiders will have to wait for some other season in the future to take on their former franchise great in another uniform.
