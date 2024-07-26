Raiders Changed Pace on Second Day of Training Camp Practice
Day 2 of practice for the Las Vegas Raiders' training camp is now in the books.
We saw a bit more from both sides of the ball. The Raiders also took the field in 11-on-11 drills. It was good to see, especially with the quarterback competition going on between Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II.
The Raiders also did more, and you could see the growth from the second-year players like Zamir White and Jakorian Bennett.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. discussed practice No. 2 on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast,".
"I was impressed with yesterday's pace. I was not impressed with today's pace. ... It was so difference to me. It was so shocking to me," Carpenter said. " ... I think of the two quarterbacks, Aidan O'Connell had a very good day. I am going to go in and break down everything that happened. I think Aidan O'Connell had a very good day. There were some drops. But let me tell you what they did. They did a lot of offense, defense in the red zone and on the goal line. And Aidan O'Connell is so careful with the football. There was one particular play where no one was open. And the way the defense was, you really did not want to take a shot on throwing it out of bounds, just because guys are very athletic and maybe someone leaps. So, he just throws the ball to the dirt. ... It is a lot better than throwing an interception. He was very careful with the football. Threw some bullets. Did some touch. Gardner Minshew threw two interceptions. ... So, Gardner has to be careful with that.
"I would tell you right now, I believe clearly that O'Connell is the No. 1 guy. Clearly. And Gardner is going to get every chance to compete. It is only two days into camp. But he is not going to get the job taking gunslinger risks. There was one throw he had, and Jakorian Bennett made a phenomenal play. ... Then there was another one were Gardner had his eyes locked on, throws the pass, Marcus Epps jumps the pass, and gets the interception. I thought Aidan had a good day."
