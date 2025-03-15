Raiders' Chinn Has Helped Heal Another Franchise
After losing multiple starters on their defense in the early days of free agency, the Las Vegas Raiders immediately addressed their defensive backfield and other areas of need. Las Vegas made multiple under-the-radar moves they hope will help right the ship.
Chinn has started at least 11 games in four out of his five seasons in the National Football League. This includes the veteran safety starting in all 17 games for the Commanders last season, as they nearly made it to the Super Bowl in his lone season with the team.
However, the season before Chinn signed with the Commanders, Washington finished 4-13, much like the Raiders did the season before he signed with Las Vegas. Chinn noted that part of the turnaround in Washington stemmed from changing the team's internal culture.
Chinn feels that once the Commanders fixed things internally, the team's play on the field improved. Still, drafting the best rookie quarterback in last offseason's NFL Draft helped, too. There is a chance the Raiders can make a similar move for a quarterback.
"Yeah, I mean, if you're asking about last year, I would say one of the big things that was done there was, I think, culturally and inside, it was definitely a shift. But also, I think the players really came together. There was a great level of leadership, a great brotherhood that we created, and I truly believe that can happen here as well," Chinn said.
Chinn noted that he plans to play the brand of football that enticed Pete Carroll and the Raiders to sign him in free agency. Although he refused to go into specifics, Chinn noted that Carroll has a plan for him and his role on the new-look Raiders' defense.
"I mean, I'm not going to share anything too specific, but I mean just kind of my role, I guess, and how he saw that playing into this defense and in this scheme. When you look at his secondaries, just the kind of guys that he's had, you think of Kam Chancellor and the legion of boom and guys like that. So, I'm just excited to be a part," Chinn said.
