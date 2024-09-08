Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce's Approach is Appreciated by the Players
Earlier in the offseason, Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco said this season’s Raiders team is completely different than last season’s.
While Telesco and the Raiders made many changes this offseason, one thing that did not change is Coach Antonio Pierce, who has led the team since Josh McDaniels was fired halfway through last season. All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams says Pierce has been the same person since becoming the head coach as he was before.
Adams noted the primary change has been Pierce’s impact on the team, which has grown since becoming the team’s leader.
"The exact same guy, which is why he's in that position right now,” Adams said. “And I mean, he's been that guy really since I first got here. But the thing is, when you're a position coach, you don't have that same voice, and you don't get to be heard as much, which I talked to a couple of the guys that were in his room, and they said that's exactly the same exact guy the whole time. It was just kind of more a local atmosphere of AP versus being able to bring that on the whole team.”
Adams says Coach Pierce has continued to grow into a leader the players in the locker room want to play for. Adams notes Coach Pierce is not only a fair and consistent coach to the players but that he also has plenty of football knowledge. The coaching staff Coach Pierce put together which has decades of coaching experience, has also been a significant help for the team.
“And then once he got in the spot, we felt him, and he kind of jumped in there at first, and kind of got his feet wet a little bit, and then just he turned into our head coach before even got that real job,” Adams said. “So, we love it and he's consistent, and a passionate, consistent, fair coach is about all you can ask for in this league. And he definitely knows his stuff too, and he's got a great staff around him to help. So, it's been great working with this new staff so far."
