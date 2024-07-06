Raiders Coach Rob Leonard Making the Front Four Dominant
The Las Vegas Raiders will go into the 2024 NFL season with their defense being the best unit on the team. The Raiders' defense kept them in most games last season and is now trying to do the same again and become even better than it was last season.
The Raiders also have one of the best defensive players in the NFL in Maxx Crosby. Crosby played in all of the games last season despite battling a knee injury. Crosby is the leader of the defense and players are following his leadership.
The Raiders' front four could be the best in the league this upcoming season. Las Vegas added a great defensive tackle in Christan Wilkins, who will be joining Crosby, Malcolm Koonce and Tyree Wilson, who are all looking to have strong 2024 campaigns.
A lot of credit has to go to Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard.
On a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast," our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and Ezekiel Trezevant talked about Leonard making this front four great.
"I want to talk about Rob Leonard," Carpenter said. "This is a guy who is a phenomenal defensive line coach. I think he has got a real future in this game as a coordinator. The way he relates to his players. He is extremely demanding like AP [Antonio Pierce]. And extremely personable like AP. I told him the only difference between him and AP is skin color when it comes to coaching. These are the same guy, they have the same mentality. If I am a Raider fan, I do not ever want Patrick Graham going anywhere. ... I think Ron Leonard is a guy who is a potential coordinator next, he is a phenomenal coach, great guy, terrific teacher, high energy."
"He is an unsung hero on his staff," Trezevant said. " ... One thing he does well is he is relatable. He knows how to coach each player individually and you could see that with Tyree last year. Rob understood, the way I talk to Maxx and the way I talk to this guys is probably not how I need to talk to this guy right here. So, that goes a long way and he was instrumental in helping Tyree find his way in his first season in the league. Rob is great. The guys love them, other coaches love him... He is loved by everyone. They have a similar communication style as well. No BS. He gets straight to the point. He is effective. He is efficient in terms of his teachings, and it speaks volumes in terms of how the players speak about him, about how the coaches speak about him. They all love them."
